Fallen police officer Jeremy Labonte remembered in Roswell

ROSWELL, Ga. — Mourners paid their respects to fallen Roswell police officer Jeremy Labonte during a visitation on Tuesday at Roswell United Methodist Church.

Labonte was shot and killed on Friday while responding to a call about a suspicious person in the area.

When he arrived, police said that suspect, Edward Espinoza, opened fire.

Labonte was only 24 years old.

A procession that included the Roswell police department, the Roswell fire department, and other agencies escorted Labonte’s casket to the church.

Officers escorted the casket, draped with an American flag, into the church.

Jeff Tweed, a family friend, spoke to Channel 2 about how moving it was to see so many people in the public safety sector gather to honor Labonte.

“He was a great, great guy. He would’ve given you the shirt off his back,” Tweed told Channel 2′s Audrey Washington.

The funeral for Officer Labonte will be held today.

