Atlanta Motor Speedway is getting a new name

HAMPTON, Ga. — Say goodbye to the Atlanta Motor Speedway and hello to EchoPark Speedway.

Governor Brian Kemp joined officials on Tuesday morning at the iconic track in Hampton to announce the new name.

EchoPark Automotive has secured a seven-year, multimillion dollar agreement for the naming rights.

Channel 2’s Alison Mastrangelo was there as the new name and branding were unveiled around the speedway.

NEW: Atlanta Motorspeedway will now be called EchoPark Speedway. #NASCAR pic.twitter.com/lQvoMaCoGo — Alison Mastrangelo (@AlisonWSB) June 3, 2025

“We’re thrilled to partner with an innovative, customer-focused company like EchoPark Automotive as the entitlement partner of our newly named EchoPark Speedway,” said Speedway Motorsports President and CEO Marcus Smith. “This partnership will fuel great experiences for fans attending our speedway for years to come.”

After the announcement, NASCAR driver Ross Chastain took Gov. Kemp on a ride around the newly renamed track.

Ross Chastain is giving @BrianKempGA a ride around the newly renamed EchoPark Speedway . pic.twitter.com/rx4XoidntX — Alison Mastrangelo (@AlisonWSB) June 3, 2025

Fans will get their first chance to see the new track logo along the track walls and Victory Lane at the Quaker State 400 Available at Walmart on Saturday, June 28.

