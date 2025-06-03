Atlanta Public Schools approves new $1.3 billion budget, will cut 135 positions

ATLANTA — Atlanta Public Schools announced its fiscal year 2026 budget was approved, and more than 100 positions would be cut.

According to APS, the new budget is going “back to basics,” while addressing “the district’s current financial deficit.”

As part of the new budget plan, APS will eliminate what it calls redundancies in an effort to address financial needs of the district, while also prioritizing its commitments to teachers, literacy and safety needs.

Atlanta Board of Education members approved the budget on Monday evening, according to officials.

“As we embark on this budget cycle, our unwavering commitment is to ensure our children are poised to thrive in the years ahead,” Dr. Bryan Johnson, Superintendent of Atlanta Public Schools, said in a statement. “This budget reflects a focused and deliberate approach, leaning into what’s working and strategically abandoning what’s not. We are maximizing resources in ways that directly propel our students forward, while simultaneously being diligent stewards of taxpayer dollars.”

“The ABOE’s priority is to ensure that every dollar is used effectively to support student success,” Katie Howard, ABOE’s Budget Commission Chair, said. “We are committed to transparency, fiscal responsibility, and the long-term stability of our schools. This budget, which reduced central office spend and put more money towards schools, reflects our educational goals and priorities as well as positions us to further improve as we focus on student outcomes.”

Here are some of the highlights for the new budget:

$45 million additional funding to school budgets

More funding to elementary schools for foundational learning support

$11 million more to core classrooms

Expedited textbook adoption

135 positions cut from central office, saving $25 million

Elimination of School Nutrition Program Transfer, saving $15 million

Employee Step increase for all employees for retention and recruitment, $8.8 million increase

5% increase in retirement rate and 7% increase (certified), 20% increase (classified) to State Health benefits for overall $26 million spending increase

