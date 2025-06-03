Gwinnett man charged with posing as mortgage broker in $152,000 scheme

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A 55-year-old Gwinnett County man was arrested Monday night for allegedly posing as a mortgage broker to swindle at least five victims across multiple states out of more than $152,000.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Angelo Robert Moe was booked into Gwinnett County Jail on felony theft charges after police say he convinced victims to wire money for real estate transactions that never panned out.

Court documents allege Moe collected fees from victims between 2022 and 2024, promising to secure loans for properties through Hienz Incorporated. Police say he used an inactive mortgage license number and often directed victims to wire money to his personal Navy Federal account instead of company accounts.

The alleged scheme unraveled when victims discovered their real estate deals had fallen through and they allege Moe refused to return their money.

One victim, Latoya Skinners, said she lost $8,000 after Moe promised to secure a loan for a house. She shared one wire transfer that shows a $7,000 transfer into his personal account in September 2023.

“He said, you’re not getting any money back,” Skinners told Channel 2 Gwinnett County Bureau Chief Matt Johnson. “He did that to almost everybody, strong-arming them, telling them he’s not giving money back because those were his fees.”

TRENDING STORIES:

Other victims include a Texas woman, who lost $33,900, and two Massachusetts residents who collectively lost $85,600, according to police reports and arrest warrants.

A fifth victim said she lost $25,000 in a separate Snellville Police case.

Gwinnett County Police Cpl. Juan Madiedo says Moe used an inactive Nationwide Mortgage Licensing System (NMLS) number. He warned potential victims to verify license numbers and avoid large upfront payments.

“Be worried when someone’s asking for large sums of money up front and are avoiding using company emails,” Madiedo said.

Police believe additional victims may exist and encourage anyone who conducted business with Moe to file a police report if they’ve been victimized.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group