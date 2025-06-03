15-year-old killed in Newton County hit-and-run

NEWTON COUNTY, Ga. — Officials in Newton County are looking to identify a driver who allegedly drove away after hitting and killing a teenager Monday night.
Newton County deputies said they were called to a hit-and-run around 10:30 p.m. on Highway 36, just south of Hummingbird Lane.
When deputies arrived, they found a person dead on the road.
The victim was later identified as a 15-year-old boy from Covington. Officials did not release his name.
The NCSO said evidence indicates the suspect’s vehicle is pearl white.
Anyone with information is urged to call Sgt. Jack Redlinger 678-300-7877 or via email.
