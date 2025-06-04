Kid detained after sparking massive police presence over fake threat at Gwinnett hospital

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A Gwinnett County hospital became the victim of a prank on Tuesday evening.

Police were called out to the Lakeview Behavioral Hospital in Peachtree Corners after they said a juvenile inside the facility got hold of a radio and made a threat over it to the staff.

A massive police presence showed up to the hospital and searched the building to confirm there was indeed no threat to anyone.

The juvenile was taken into custody, Gwinnett police said.

