Kid detained after sparking massive police presence over fake threat at Gwinnett hospital

By Scott Flynn, WSBTV.com
Threat at Lakeview Behavioral Hospital Police were called out to the Lakeview Behavioral Hospital in Peachtree Corners after they said a juvenile inside the facility got hold of a radio and made a threat over it to the staff. (WSBTV.com News Staff)
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A Gwinnett County hospital became the victim of a prank on Tuesday evening.

Police were called out to the Lakeview Behavioral Hospital in Peachtree Corners after they said a juvenile inside the facility got hold of a radio and made a threat over it to the staff.

A massive police presence showed up to the hospital and searched the building to confirm there was indeed no threat to anyone.

The juvenile was taken into custody, Gwinnett police said.

