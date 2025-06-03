Showers, storms on the way for north Georgia as system forms off Atlantic coast

Our rain chances are going up in north Georgia, and the reason is a system we are watching closely in the tropics.

It’s the time of year where there can be the development of activity in the Gulf and the Atlantic off the East Coast.

Overall, the risk for tropical development along the southeast coast is low, at 10% in the next two days and 10% over the next seven days.

Severe Weather Team 2 will be watching it carefully over the next few days, as showers and storms gather along the Atlantic coast.

We will feel some impacts, at least indirectly, from this system on Wednesday and Thursday as tropical moisture spins back toward north Georgia. We will have showers and storms in our forecast.

We will be updating the timeline and letting you know of the risk of any strong storms LIVE on Channel 2.

