College soccer player from Atlanta, son of former CFL star, found dead in his dorm room

CHICAGO — DePaul University students are grieving the loss of a men’s soccer player found dead in his dorm room.

Chicago police said Chase Stegall was found unresponsive just before 9 a.m. Monday.

Stegall, the son of former NFL and CFL player Milt Stegall, grew up in Atlanta and graduated from Woodward Academy, according to his bio.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

“We are heartbroken by the unexpected loss of Chase Stegall, a cherished member of our community, dedicated teammate and kind-hearted friend. Our thoughts and prayers are with Chase’s family, friends, teammates and all who loved him,“ the athletic department said in a statement.

The university says it will support Stegall’s family and teammates in the coming days. It will also hold a memorial service on campus Wednesday.

The Canadian Football League issued the following statement:

The #CFL community mourns the tragic passing of Chase Stegall, and we extend our deepest sympathies to the Stegall family and all those whose lives were touched by this remarkable young man. pic.twitter.com/td9QuHF0wD — CFL Communications (@CFL_PR) June 3, 2025

TRENDING STORIES:

WLS, the ABC affiliate in Chicago, spoke with Stegall’s fellow athletes at DePaul.

They will remember the soccer player best for his spirit and smile.

“He always had a smile on his face, just like the brightest personality and was the life of the party. He was the guy who knew how to make that special impact on everyone around him. The athletic center, they loved him -- like every single sport outside of men’s soccer, every single sport knew who he was,” track-and-field athlete Gianna Sanchez told WLS.

In an essay posted on the athletic department, Stegall opened up about a seizure his freshmen year and how his coach stayed with him for hours.

“My teammates and friends constantly checked up on me, too. They’d helped me get to the hospital, and sent me texts to make sure I was doing OK,” Stegall wrote. “Knowing that my head coach and teammates cared about me that much was the moment I knew that DePaul was the right place for me.”

The Cook County Coroner’s Office will do an autopsy to confirm the cause of death.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group