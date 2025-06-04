Driver found shot to death in DeKalb County, police say

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — DeKalb County police have shut down a busy road to investigate a deadly shooting early Wednesday.

Channel 2’s Steve Gehlbach learned at the scene that police found a driver shot to death in a F-150 truck on Flat Shoals Road, just east of Interstate 20.

The truck crashed near the entrance of the Highlands of East Atlanta apartment complex.

Gehlbach could see at least one bullet hole on the truck’s driver’s side rear door.

DeKalb County Police Crime Scene Investigators are working to determine the circumstances behind the driver’s death.

