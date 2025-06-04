This ‘dreamy’ Georgia vacation destination was listed as most underrated in US

A Georgia summer vacation destination has been rated a top hidden gem.

U.S. News and World Report chose St. Simons Island as the no. 1 underrated vacation destination.

“This dreamy barrier island is home to stately live oaks, dune-lined beaches, maritime forests and quaint shopping villages, lending it a peaceful, laid-back atmosphere even during peak season,” the ranking said.

St. Simons Island was also lauded for its variety.

“Colonial sites like Fort Frederica National Monument, diverse nature preserves, coastal golf courses and forested bike paths will be there whenever you’re ready for a break from the sand,” the listing said.

The barrier island is “often overlooked by out-of-state beachgoers in favor of Florida and South Carolina locales,” U.S. News and World Report said.

The only other nearby underrated destination is Chattanooga, Tenn., ranked no. 4.

The vacation ranking was compiled using reader and editor feedback.

