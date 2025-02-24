Popular Georgia vacation spot named one of Best U.S. Beaches for 2025

JEKYLL ISLAND, Ga. — If you’re looking for a beach getaway this spring, look no further than southeast Georgia, according to TripAdvisor.

The popular travel website unveiled its Best Beaches for 2025 and on the U.S. list, Driftwood Beach in Jekyll Island came in at No. 7. TripAdvisor ranked it No. 8 on last year’s list and No. 3 on 2023′s list.

“Driftwood Beach is a picture-perfect beach with—you guessed it—beautiful, weathered driftwood dotting its long, sandy shore. Quiet and peaceful, it’s a great spot to go for a stroll or just relax and catch the sunset,” TripAdvisor says.

Driftwood Beach sits on the north end of the coastal Georgia island. What’s unique about this stretch of beach are the driftwood and trees, left by years of erosion, that dot the landscape.

How are the Travelers Choice Awards decided? The travel website analyzed a “high volume of above-and-beyond” reviews from Tripadvisor users within the past year.

“Out of our 8 million listings, fewer than 1% achieve this milestone,” according to the travel site.

Here are the other beaches that made the list.

Siesta Beach, Siesta Key, Florida Poipu Beach Park, Poipu, Koloa, Kauai, Hawaii Ka’anapali Beach, Lahaina, Maui, Hawaii La Jolla Cove, La Jolla, San Diego, California Waikiki Beach, Honolulu, Oahu, Hawaii Clearwater Beach, Clearwater, Florida Driftwood Beach, Jekyll Island, Georgia Punalu’u Black Sand beach, Pahala, Island of Hawaii, Hawaii Bahia Honda State Park, Big Pine Key, Florida Keys, Florida Ho’okipa Beach Park, Paia, Maui, Hawaii Sombrero Beach, Marathon, Florida Keys, Florida Lanikai Beach, Kailua, Oahu, Hawaii Haystack Rock, Cannon Beach, Oregon St. Andrews State Park, Panama City Beach, Florida Fort Lauderdale Beach, Fort Lauderdale, Broward County, Florida

