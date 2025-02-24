Local

Popular Georgia vacation spot named one of Best U.S. Beaches for 2025

By WSBTV.com News Staff
Driftwood Beach A quick image search on Google shows exactly why a beach on Georgia’s coast has been named one of the 25 best beaches in the world. (PHOTO: Explore Georgia)
By WSBTV.com News Staff

JEKYLL ISLAND, Ga. — If you’re looking for a beach getaway this spring, look no further than southeast Georgia, according to TripAdvisor.

The popular travel website unveiled its Best Beaches for 2025 and on the U.S. list, Driftwood Beach in Jekyll Island came in at No. 7. TripAdvisor ranked it No. 8 on last year’s list and No. 3 on 2023′s list.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

“Driftwood Beach is a picture-perfect beach with—you guessed it—beautiful, weathered driftwood dotting its long, sandy shore. Quiet and peaceful, it’s a great spot to go for a stroll or just relax and catch the sunset,” TripAdvisor says.

Driftwood Beach sits on the north end of the coastal Georgia island. What’s unique about this stretch of beach are the driftwood and trees, left by years of erosion, that dot the landscape.

How are the Travelers Choice Awards decided? The travel website analyzed a “high volume of above-and-beyond” reviews from Tripadvisor users within the past year.

“Out of our 8 million listings, fewer than 1% achieve this milestone,” according to the travel site.

Here are the other beaches that made the list.

  1. Siesta Beach, Siesta Key, Florida
  2. Poipu Beach Park, Poipu, Koloa, Kauai, Hawaii
  3. Ka’anapali Beach, Lahaina, Maui, Hawaii
  4. La Jolla Cove, La Jolla, San Diego, California
  5. Waikiki Beach, Honolulu, Oahu, Hawaii
  6. Clearwater Beach, Clearwater, Florida
  7. Driftwood Beach, Jekyll Island, Georgia
  8. Punalu’u Black Sand beach, Pahala, Island of Hawaii, Hawaii
  9. Bahia Honda State Park, Big Pine Key, Florida Keys, Florida
  10. Ho’okipa Beach Park, Paia, Maui, Hawaii
  11. Sombrero Beach, Marathon, Florida Keys, Florida
  12. Lanikai Beach, Kailua, Oahu, Hawaii
  13. Haystack Rock, Cannon Beach, Oregon
  14. St. Andrews State Park, Panama City Beach, Florida
  15. Fort Lauderdale Beach, Fort Lauderdale, Broward County, Florida

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Things to do in and around Atlanta

©2025 Cox Media Group

0

Most Read