Zoo Atlanta celebrates birth of southern three-banded armadillo pup

Zoo Atlanta welcomed its first southern three-banded armadillo pup recently. The pup was born to first-time parents Persephone and Finnegan. This is the first time the species has been born at the zoo.

The pup was approximately the size of a clementine fruit at birth and is now about the size of a baseball.

Zoo Atlanta is excited to welcome the birth of a southern three-banded armadillo pup Zoo Atlanta is excited to welcome the birth of a southern three-banded armadillo pup (Zoo Atlanta)

Southern three-banded armadillos are the only armadillo species that can roll into a complete ball to protect themselves from predators. Pups are born with soft shells, which gradually harden to form their distinctive armor. This adaptation, while effective against predators, makes them simple for human hands to retrieve, contributing to their vulnerability.

The species faces primary threats including habitat loss due to agriculture, hunting for meat and capture for the pet trade.

Persephone, Finnegan and another armadillo named Violetta are part of Zoo Atlanta’s Ambassador Animals population. This program includes mammals, birds, reptiles and invertebrates residing in the zoo’s Wieland Wildlife Home. While the building is not open to the public, the armadillos may be seen in an adjacent habitat.

Zoo Atlanta is excited to welcome the birth of a southern three-banded armadillo pup Zoo Atlanta is excited to welcome the birth of a southern three-banded armadillo pup (Zoo Atlanta)

Gina Ferrie, PhD, Vice President of Collections and Conservation at Zoo Atlanta, noted the significance of the birth. “This is a particularly special birth for us as this is the first armadillo born here at the Zoo. Because baby armadillos are so rarely seen in the wild, people have a natural curiosity about how the pups look, grow and develop,” Ferrie said. “We look forward to watching this little one grow up to help our Members and guests learn more about the behaviors and adaptations of this species and its differences from the nine-banded armadillos we find here in Georgia.”

The southern three-banded armadillo species is classified as Near Threatened by the International Union for Conservation of Nature. Its native range includes Argentina, Brazil, Bolivia and Paraguay in South America.

The armadillo pup is expected to be large enough to explore the outdoor area later this summer.

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