Lyft driver taken hostage at Dawson County Sheriff’s Office

DAWSON COUNTY, Ga. — The Dawson County Sheriff’s Office said a hostage situation happened far closer to home than normal.

In the early morning hours on Thursday, Dawson County Sheriff Jeff Johnson defused a hostage situation in the Law Enforcement Center’s front lobby.

According to the sheriff’s office, David Christopher Morris, of Dawsonville, was holding a knife to a man said to be his Lyft driver.

Morris told the sheriff’s office he’d been picked up in Hall County, and while on his way to an address in Dawson County, threatened the driver and had him drive him straight to the sheriff’s office.

When the driver and Morris got to the office, Morris held him at knifepoint and walked into the building, demanding to speak to Johnson.

While waiting for Johnson to arrive, SWAT deputies established a secure perimeter, according to officials. After speaking for a while, Morris released the hostage and surrendered the weapon without further incident.

The Lyft driver sustained minor injuries and was treated by Dawson County Fire and Emergency Services, the sheriff’s office said. Morris was taken into custody and is in custody at the Dawson County Detention Center.

“We’re grateful this situation ended without further harm to the victim, our deputies, or the suspect. It is an honor to work for a strong leader who leads calmly by example, even in the face of danger‚" Dawson County Sheriff’s Public Information Officer Sgt. Matthew Blackstock said in a statement.

Morris’ charges were not made public yet. The sheriff’s office said more details would be released when they are available.

