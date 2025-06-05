Acworth police save life of man choking on water bottle cap using LifeVac device

ACWORTH, Ga. — A man having a medical emergency was saved by Acworth police using a LifeVac device on Tuesday morning.

Police said it was the second time someone had been saved using the device, and it was even the same officer.

According to the Acworth Police Department, officers were sent to New McEver Road where a man was choking on a water bottle cap.

Police said the man, identified as Steven Williams, was driving when he started choking, but was able to pull over and call 911 for help.

Acworth Corporal Severtson was the first officer on the scene and “recognizing the urgency of the situation, she quickly deployed her department issued LifeVac device."

Using the LifeVac, she was able to get Williams’ airway clear and he is expected to make a full recovery.

Channel 2 Action News previously reported when Severtson used her personal LifeVac while responding to a nursing home.

The effective use of the device was what inspired Acworth police to equip all of their officers with one to be able to perform rescue suction in emergencies.

Acworth police said this was the second successful use of the LifeVac device, which all officers were equipped with last year.

Both rescues using the LifeVac were performed by Severtson, who saved an elderly patient’s life in March 2024 using one.

Police said “the LifeVac Device is a portable airway clearance device designed to help remove an object when a person is choking,” using a one-way valve system to create suction and remove blockages.

©2025 Cox Media Group