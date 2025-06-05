Atlanta rent prices down 1% compared to 2024, but rose month-to-month

ATLANTA — The median rent prices across the United States are starting to trend lower, and the same is true for Atlanta.

While the dollar amounts differ, Atlanta and the United States writ large both had year-over-year rental price decreases of 1%.

Similarly, both the country overall and the city saw rent prices creep upward by 0.5% in May, according to real estate firm Redfin.

According to Redfin’s latest report, the median rent in Atlanta is $1,549, lower than the U.S. average of $1,633.

The data comes from rent prices reported for new listings with buildings that have five more more units available, according to the company.

Redfin reported that, nationally, “the rental vacancy rate for buildings with five or more units was 8.2% in the first quarter" of 2025.

The company said rent prices are also less volatile than during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Apartment construction in America has been hovering near a 50-year high, and even though renter demand is strong, it’s not keeping pace with supply,” Redfin Senior Economist Sheharyar Bokhari said. “Many units are sitting vacant for months, which means renters have power to negotiate concessions and landlords have less leeway to keep rents high.”

