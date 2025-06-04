Nearly 2 dozen arrested for stealing thousands from Mall of Georgia

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Nearly two dozen people are facing almost 40 charges after a shoplifting sting at the Mall of Georgia.
Gwinnett County police say they conducted the sting at stores in and around the mall over Memorial Day weekend.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
Throughout their two days at the mall, police arrested 19 people and handed out 12 felony charges and 27 misdemeanors.
Police say they recovered $53,13.75 in stolen merchandise from 11 stores.
TRENDING STORIES:
- College soccer player from Atlanta, son of former CFL star, found dead in his dorm room
- 30-year-old father found shot to death in his truck on busy DeKalb road
- Former GA deputy accused of attacking 3 women, including 2 police officers
Investigators say two of the women, Demesha Brown and Jasmine Harris, each had 12 active warrants from several other jurisdictions.
They say Brown had an outstanding warrant on a RICO charge in Cherokee County.
[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
©2025 Cox Media Group