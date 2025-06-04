Gwinnett County

Nearly 2 dozen arrested for stealing thousands from Mall of Georgia

By WSBTV.com News Staff

0 of 19

By WSBTV.com News Staff

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Nearly two dozen people are facing almost 40 charges after a shoplifting sting at the Mall of Georgia.

Gwinnett County police say they conducted the sting at stores in and around the mall over Memorial Day weekend.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Throughout their two days at the mall, police arrested 19 people and handed out 12 felony charges and 27 misdemeanors.

Police say they recovered $53,13.75 in stolen merchandise from 11 stores.

TRENDING STORIES:

Investigators say two of the women, Demesha Brown and Jasmine Harris, each had 12 active warrants from several other jurisdictions.

They say Brown had an outstanding warrant on a RICO charge in Cherokee County.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group

0

Most Read