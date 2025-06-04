Former GA deputy accused of attacking 3 women, including 2 police officers

AUSTELL, Ga. — A former Walton County Sheriff’s Deputy is accused of attacking three women. Two of the victims are Georgia police officers.

Police said Alex Ross assaulted the women at the Georgia Peace Officer Standards & Training (POST) Council Office because he was upset about information he received regarding his post certification.

“We heard someone yelling, ‘Help, help, help,’” Lt. Tim Allen with Austell Police Department told Channel 2 Cobb County Bureau Chief Michele Newell.

Those cries came from the office, which is located in the same building as the Austell Police Department.

“When (officers) got there, the gentleman had his hand on the officer’s gun, trying to get it out the holster. They were able to subdue him,” Allen said.

Aside from the two victims who were police officers, the third victim is a civilian POST employee.

“He had been there at Georgia Peace Officer Standard Training Council inquiring about his post certification. (He) wasn’t happy with something that (he) was told, so he punched one of the staff members, which happens to be a certified peace officer,” Allen said.

According to the warrant, Ross continued his attack by striking another Georgia peace officer and punched a civilian employee in her eye, causing bruising and swelling. All three victims were hospitalized.

“One of the police officers had a fractured bone in her face from the punch,” Allen said.

Ross is facing numerous felony charges, including violation of oath by a public officer.

“It was definitely that took us all by surprise, but we were very grateful for the reaction from everybody cause it definitely could have gone the wrong way,” Allen said.

Ross resigned from the Walton County Sheriff’s Office in 2022, rather than be fired.

Newell contacted Georgia POST to learn more about this incident and is waiting to hear back.

