Line of heavy storms moves across GA, killing 1, causing damage across the state

ATLANTA — A line of storms moved through metro Atlanta on Saturday, bringing damaging winds and heavy rain.

There were numerous reports of trees that blocked roads, hit vehicles, and dropped onto houses.

Officials with Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security confirmed to Channel 2 that a tree fell on a car in Banks County and killed one person. They did not specify the location of the car.

Gov. Brian Kemp shared his condolences in a post on X.

Join us in praying for the loved ones of a Georgian tragically lost tonight due to the severe storms. As we keep them in our thoughts, we’re also praying for the first responders rushing to help those affected by this strong weather system and the safety of those in its path. — Governor Brian P. Kemp (@GovKemp) June 8, 2025

WSB viewer Kathie Rose Martin posted photos of a large tree that was struck by lightning in the backyard of her Hall County home.

Tree struck by lightning in Hall County (Kathie Rose Martin)

“Lightning struck a big tree in my backyard. Looks like it took the guttering off and my grill may have not made it, but hoping the new roof I just had put on yesterday is good,” Martin said.

A Channel 2 employee sent in a video of a tree that crushed a car near 17th Street and Peachtree Circle in Midtown Atlanta. There was no word on any injuries.

There are thousands of people without power across Georgia as trees fell onto power lines.

A tree fell onto power lines on Ashford Dunwoody Road in Brookhaven, causing an outage.

