8-year-old shot in South Fulton

SOUTH FULTON, Ga. — The South Fulton Police Department said one person was arrested after a 8-year-old was shot Friday night.

Officers responded to the 4300 block of Cascade Road and found an 8-year-old child with a gunshot wound to the leg.

The child was taken to a nearby children’s hospital for treatment.

The police said initial findings indicate the shooting came after a large fight with several people.

Several people were detained at the scene.

Police arrested one woman, who has been charged with aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, police said. Police have not yet identified the arrested woman.

South Fulton police said detectives with the Criminal Investigations Division, along with the Crime Scene Unit and NIBIN Task Force, are actively investigating the case.

Channel 2 has reached out to South Fulton authorities for more details.

