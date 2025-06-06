Boat found circling on Allatoona Lake with no one on board

The Georgia Department of Natural Resources and the rescue teams from Cherokee County Fire and Rescue are searching for a possible missing boater on Allatoona Lake.

Emergency crews were called to the lake shortly before 5:30 p.m. after people called in a boat spinning in circles on the lake.

Rescue crews were able to stop the boat, but there was no one on board.

“The first responders are looking for the owner at this time. They don’t know if the individual is in the water or if he or she was able to get to shore,” DNR said in a news release on Thursday night.

Search crews were going to stop looking for the owner at nightfall. They are expected to start searching again on Friday morning.

