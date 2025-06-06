Cobb County neighborhood blocked off as SWAT investigates incident at home

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — There is a massive police presence in a Cobb County neighborhood as police investigate an incident at a home.

It is unfolding along Old Alabama Road. SWAT has been called out to the scene.

The Cobb County Police Department said, “The situation is contained, and there is no danger to the public” in a statement to Channel 2 Action News.

We have a reporter and photographer at the scene working to learn more details about what is going on.

Stay with WSBTV.com and tune into WSB Tonight at 11 p.m. for the latest on this developing story.

TRENDING STORIES:

©2025 Cox Media Group