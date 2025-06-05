Risk for strong, severe storms starts Friday afternoon

A risk for strong and severe thunderstorms will start Friday afternoon and continue into early Saturday across north Georgia.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

It’s part of a series of systems that are going to come through this weekend, and each of them will have the chance of producing strong storms.

Northwest Georgia faces a higher threat of severe weather, but metro Atlanta and areas south and east are also at risk of seeing severe storms producing damaging wind gusts and large hail.

Additional rounds of storms are ahead this weekend.

Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Brian Monahan be tracking those and providing updates LIVE on Channel 2.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group