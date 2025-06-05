Lawsuit tied up in litigation for family of H.S. football player who suffered traumatic brain injury

ATLANTA — The attorneys for a former high school football player who suffered a traumatic brain injury say the school that recruited him failed to provide him with the proper care when he got hurt during a game.

Channel 2’s Michael Seiden reported the lawsuit was first filed in 2022, but it remains tied up in litigation.

The allegations are against Pace Academy. In the lawsuit, they claim that the school did not have an ambulance on site.

They also accuse the team doctor and trainers of failing to provide the proper care during the life-threatening situation.

Considered a rising star on the gridiron, former Pace Academy player Jordan Sloan once had dreams of earning a Division I scholarship to the University of Miami.

In September 2020 during a homecoming game, Jordan took a big hit that left him with a traumatic brain injury

“He doesn’t swallow. He can’t swallow, so we have to give him food and water through a feeding tube,” said Jasmine Jamieson, his mother.

Jordan is unable to talk, and he can’t get out of bed without the help of this machine. His mother has also become his full-time caretaker.

She starts each day by getting him dressed and brushing his teeth.

“I made a promise to him very early on, within the first month, that I would do whatever I needed to make sure he got his life back,” Jamieson said.

But life hasn’t gotten any easier. In 2022, Jordan and his family filed a lawsuit against Pace Academy, accusing the private school of committing medical malpractice.

In the complaint, Jordan’s lawyers accused a team physician, athletic trainers and an EMT of failing to provide him with the proper care.

They also claim that no one provided him with oxygen until the paramedics arrived 45 minutes after the initial hit.

“This was a complete safety failure on the part of Pace Academy,” said the family’s attorney, Lindsey Macon.

“They walked into the training room and found Jordan Sloan on the training room table, not breathing, and not a single person touching him, nobody bagging him, nobody rendering any sort of care,” Macon said.

Jordan’s legal team said it is calling on Pace to take responsibility for its actions.

“Give him and his family some semblance of decency and a respectable life,” said Drew Findling, an attorney for the family.

A spokesperson for Pace sent Channel 2 the following statement:

“We are deeply saddened by the tragic injury suffered by our alumnus, Jordan Sloan. He and his family are known to and loved by our school community, and since Jordan’s injury, the Pace Academy community has partnered with Jordan’s family to support his recovery. We continue to pray for a full recovery. Due to ongoing legal proceedings, we are unable to comment further at this time.”

