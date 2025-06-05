Man tries to carjack 2 victims, police say. Then a good Samaritan jumped in to help

MARIETTA, Ga. — Marietta police have arrested a man they say tried to carjack not one, but two victims.

One of the victims had her child in the backseat.

The attempted carjackings happened Monday night on Franklin Gateway in Marietta.

Police said the suspect, Rico Riley, watched the first victim enter a gas station. When she walked out to her car, police said Riley tried to steal her car.

There was a struggle for about one minute before a good Samaritan jumped in to help.

Police said Rico took off and tried to steal another car near the gas station.

Investigators said a child was in the back seat during the second attempted carjacking.

The Good Samaritan ran after him and held him until police arrived.

