Dashcam video shows suspect lead GA deputies on 115 mph chase

JONES COUNTY, Ga. — A man was arrested after leading deputies on a high-speed chase earlier this week, according to the sheriff’s office.

It happened on Monday on Highway 49 near Pioneer Road.

Jones County deputies tried to conduct a traffic stop after spotting a red Mercedes with a tinted windshield and a license plate cover.

Deputies said the driver signaled like he was going to turn toward Wilkinson County, then suddenly swerved back and continued traveling south on Highway 49.

The driver, later identified as Warrick Wayne McElroy, turned on his hazard lights but refused to stop, authorities said.

As Jones County Dep. Langston activated his lights, McElroy sped up, weaving through traffic, passing cars on a solid yellow line and reaching speeds up to 115 miles per hour, according to the JCSO.

Officials said the chase continued through heavy traffic into a neighborhood, where McElroy ran off the road and ran away near Mattie Wells Drive.

An anonymous tip led deputies to find McElroy hiding in a crawl space under a home.

McElroy was arrested and charged with felony fleeing and attempting to elude, obstruction of an officer and possession of drug-related objects.

He also received multiple traffic citations, including reckless driving, driving with a suspended license, speeding, and several other violations.

