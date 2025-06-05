SportsCenter’s Jay Harris announces prostate cancer diagnosis

Jay Harris, the anchor of ESPN’s SportsCenter, has announced that doctors diagnosed him with prostate cancer.

He announced his diagnosis during an interview on “Good Morning America,” saying, “My doctor is quite optimistic. Per my last scan, nothing has spread, so once we take out the prostate, hopefully that will be it. That’s the goal.”

He said in an essay posted to ESPN Front Row, it was discovered a month ago.

“It’s jarring news for sure, yet unfortunately, it’s not unexpected, given my family history and demographic.

“Prostate cancer disproportionately affects Black men. My dad had a bout with prostate cancer, which he won.”

Harris said surgery is scheduled for June 10, which will have him away from the anchor desk for about a month as he recovers.

The U.S. National Institutes of Health’s National Cancer Center said prostate cancer is the most common cancer and the second leading cause of cancer death in men.

Prostate cancer forms in the gland’s tissue. The signs of prostate cancer include weak urine flow or frequent urination.

Blood tests are done to diagnose prostate cancer, then if it is detected, a biopsy is done to determine the cancer’s grade, the agency said.

