2 arrested after chase that started in Villa Rica, involved 2 collisions, police say

VILLA RICA, Ga. — Police say two people from Atlanta were arrested after a chase that stretched from Villa Rica to Carrolton on Thursday.

The Villa Rica Police Department said the suspects’ truck damaged three other vehicles, but no one was reportedly hurt.

A Villa Rica officer said he tried to stop a Ram truck for an illegal window tint at about 8 p.m. Thursday.

Police said the truck traveled slowly before coming to a stop in the fast lane on Highway 61.

Once a second police unit arrived, officers tried to contact the driver, later identified as Kevin Lynch.

Officers said they saw the driver with a gun in his right hand, the weapon pointed at the driver’s window. Police said they backed away from the truck and gave the driver commands.

The truck began to drive away. The chase started from the stop location on Highway 61 and ended near Old Airport Road in Carrollton.

Police said the truck hit two vehicles, and debris from one of those collisions struck a third vehicle.

People in the truck were also seen throwing items out of the vehicle during the chase.

Authorities said they used a precision immobilization technique (PIT) maneuver on the truck to stop the dangerous chase.

Lynch and passenger Julia Brown were arrested on several charges.

Lynch was charged with two counts of aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer, possession of firearm by convicted felon, possession of a firearm during certain crimes, felony fleeing and eluding, several counts of hit and run and several other traffic offenses.

Brown was charged with tampering with evidence, criminal trespass and obstruction and littering.

Villa Rica police said Carroll County Sheriff’s Office, Georgia State Patrol and Carrollton Police Department assisted in the arrest.

Officials say this incident is still being investigated.

