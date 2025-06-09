Plane crashes into Pacific Ocean near San Diego

SAN DIEGO — A plane carrying six people crashed into the Pacific Ocean.

The crash occurred off the coast of San Diego on Sunday, The Associated Press reported.

KNSD said the plane went down near Point Loma. The news station said the plane was owned by Optimal Health Systems, which is an Arizona nutritional supplement company.

The U.S. Coast Guard is searching in a debris field in water that is about 200 feet deep.

The Federal Aviation Administration said the plane was a two-engine Cessna 414 and crashed shortly after takeoff from San Diego International Airport. It was en route to Phoenix, the AP reported.

An eyewitness told KNSD he initially thought it was a plane doing stunts.

“I saw him come down at an angle. He wasn’t flying straight to the ground,” Tyson Wislofsky said. “The next time he came out of the clouds, he went straight into the water. But after I saw this splash, about six seconds later, it was dead silent. I knew that they went in the water, nose first, at a high speed.”

This is the second plane to crash in the San Diego area in as many months. A plane crashed into a San Diego neighborhood after it hit a power line in foggy weather in May, killing all six on board.

