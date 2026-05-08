Delta worker dies when aircraft towing vehicle hits passenger bridge

ORLANDO, Fla. — A Delta Air Lines worker was killed when an aircraft towing vehicle, called a “tug,” hit a passenger boarding bridge.

The incident happened at 10:55 p.m. on May 7 at Orlando International Airport, WFTV reported.

Officials have not released the worker’s name, WSB reported.

The Federal Aviation Administration said no aircraft was involved, but passengers on Delta Flight 2593 left the aircraft via the rear door and a set of airstairs.

A Delta spokesperson said the airline is working with authorities in the investigation.

Operations at Delta Orlando station were paused, which forced the cancellation of one departure Thursday night, with passengers accommodated on other flights, WFTV reported.

Preliminary information said it was an accident, the Orlando Police Department said in a statement.

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