Atlanta

Georgia tax revenues up 9.1% in May, a $224 million increase

By WSBTV.com News Staff
Tax 2025. Word Tax 2025 on calculator. Business and tax concept. Calculator, currency, dollar bills close up. Income Statement. paying the tax rate. Taxation, investment, taxes burden.
(Antony Weerut - stock.adobe.com)
By WSBTV.com News Staff

ATLANTA — Georgia’s tax revenue was up more than 9% in May.

State officials said net tax collections rose to $2.69 billion, $224 million more than the previous fiscal year.

Adjusted for year-over-year increases, state officials said net tax revenue was up 0.2%.

The governor’s office said a deadline extension for tax filers due to hurricane-related issues led to more Georgians filing their taxes in May instead of April, “leading to a significant portion of both individual and corporate return payments being captured in the May reporting cycle.”

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

TRENDING STORIES:

"Year-to-date, net tax revenue totaled $30.46 billion, for an increase of $536.2 million that was driven largely by the collection of the state’s motor fuel excise tax, which was suspended by Executive Order for a period of two and a half months during FY 2024," the governor’s office said.

According to the state, individual income taxes totaled nearly $1.33 billion, or 8.3% higher than last year.

The governor’s office highlighted the following income tax components for their increases:

  • Individual Income Tax refunds issued (net of voided checks) increased $57.9 million or 38.7%
  • Individual Withholding payments declined by $38.1 million, or 3.2%, from the previous fiscal year
  • Individual Income Tax Return payments were up $162.5 million, or 142.9%, over last year
  • All other Individual Tax categories, including Estimated payments, were up a combined $35.8 million

Corporate income tax collections, motor fuel taxes, tag and title fees and gross sales and use taxes were also higher, rounding out the statewide net revenue increase.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group

0

Most Read