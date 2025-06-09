Georgia tax revenues up 9.1% in May, a $224 million increase

ATLANTA — Georgia’s tax revenue was up more than 9% in May.

State officials said net tax collections rose to $2.69 billion, $224 million more than the previous fiscal year.

Adjusted for year-over-year increases, state officials said net tax revenue was up 0.2%.

The governor’s office said a deadline extension for tax filers due to hurricane-related issues led to more Georgians filing their taxes in May instead of April, “leading to a significant portion of both individual and corporate return payments being captured in the May reporting cycle.”

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

TRENDING STORIES:

"Year-to-date, net tax revenue totaled $30.46 billion, for an increase of $536.2 million that was driven largely by the collection of the state’s motor fuel excise tax, which was suspended by Executive Order for a period of two and a half months during FY 2024," the governor’s office said.

According to the state, individual income taxes totaled nearly $1.33 billion, or 8.3% higher than last year.

The governor’s office highlighted the following income tax components for their increases:

Individual Income Tax refunds issued (net of voided checks) increased $57.9 million or 38.7%

Individual Withholding payments declined by $38.1 million, or 3.2%, from the previous fiscal year

Individual Income Tax Return payments were up $162.5 million, or 142.9%, over last year

All other Individual Tax categories, including Estimated payments, were up a combined $35.8 million

Corporate income tax collections, motor fuel taxes, tag and title fees and gross sales and use taxes were also higher, rounding out the statewide net revenue increase.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group