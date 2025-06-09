Starbucks permanently closes Ansley Mall location

ATLANTA — Starbucks permanently closed one of its Atlanta locations on Sunday.

The company confirmed to Channel 2 Action News that its lease expired for the Ansley Mall store at 1544 Piedmont Road. Starbucks will not renew it.

“As a standard course of business, we continually evaluate our store portfolio, using various criteria to ensure we are meeting the needs of our customers. We do not take the decision to close stores lightly. Our relationship with our customers is deeply personal, and we are honored to have been their Third Place,” a statement read.

Starbucks says it’s working with Workers United, the worker-lead group pushing to unionize, on transfer option for employees.

Starbucks also directed customers to visit nearby stores at 931 Monroe Drive and 1870 Piedmont Avenue.

