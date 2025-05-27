Owners unveil new restaurant replacing the Ivy Buckhead

ATLANTA — After 14 years in service, the Ivy Buckhead closed its doors back in December.

Now, we know the new concept that will take its place.

Owners for the property on Roswell Road announced on Tuesday that it will open Luella, a new steakhouse in Buckhead.

“Luella is a space where precision meets warmth—where every element, from the architecture to the aroma, tells a story,” said Jamey Shirah, the CEO of Revival Restaurant who owned the Ivy.

“It’s a commitment to exceptional dining and timeless elegance,” Shirah added.

Luella’s menu will be inspired by European dining with prime wood-fired steaks, hand-cut pastas, fresh seafood and globally-inspired shareable plates, according to the owners.

The space will also feature a private cocktail club and event salon.

Revival Restaurant aims to open Luella this fall.

