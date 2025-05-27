Ready to adopt a pet? Forsyth Co. animal shelter wants to hear from you

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — If you’d like to add a pet to your family, the Forsyth County Adoption & Resource Center would love to hear from you.

The Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office, which runs the animal shelter, posted on its Facebook page on Monday, asking people to consider adopting a pet.

“The Forsyth Pet Adoption & Resource Center has numerous puppies looking for homes, in addition to all of the sweet kittens, and mature dogs & cats,” the department said.

The shelter charges an $85 adoption fee. All cats and kittens are two for $85. That fee covers the animal’s medical evaluation before heading to their new home.

The animals receive a medical exam, age-appropriate vaccinations, spay or neuter surgery, a microchip implanted to identify them if lost, flea/tick prevention, and dogs receive a heartworm test.

If you’re adopting a cat, you can have it tested for feline immunodeficiency virus and feline leukemia virus for a $35 fee.

Take a look at the available adoptable pets on their website.

Once you’ve made a choice, fill out an adoption form for either a dog or a cat.

Once you’ve filled out the form, email your profile to adoptions@forsythco.com, and an adoption counselor will contact you to talk about the next steps. You can also bring the form with you when you visit the shelter.

The next step is to meet your potential new pet. The center is open for adoptions and meet-and-greets from 10:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.

Once your application has been approved and your adoption fees paid, you and your new buddy are ready to start your lives together.

You must be at least 18 years old with a valid picture ID to adopt from the shelter.

