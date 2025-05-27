Trooper injured after fleeing driver crashes into his patrol car and runs away

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A Georgia State Patrol trooper is recovering after receiving injuries during a chase with another driver.

The trooper tried pulling over a silver Hyundai Sonata along on I-85 South at Indian Trail Road on Monday evening for a seatbelt violation, but the driver of the Sonata started speeding away.

GSP said the trooper chased the driver along I-85 south, onto I-285 East.

TRENDING STORIES:

It then went onto Northlake Parkway, where the trooper attempted to stop the driver with a PIT maneuver but was not successful.

The driver of the Sonata then sped onto Lavista Road. The driver then started to turn onto Fellowship Road, but quickly turned back and ended up hitting the trooper’s patrol cruiser on the driver’s side.

The driver of the Sonata then got out of the car and ran away. The trooper received minor injuries and was taken to a nearby hospital to be treated. Luckily, no one else was injured in this incident.

©2025 Cox Media Group