Severe storm threat moving through late tonight

We have the risk of some strong and even severe storms as we head into Monday night.

By 11 p.m., these storms move into west Georgia while, at the same time, cooler air is coming in from the east.

The strong storms have the potential for damaging wind gusts as they move through overnight and past midnight, although the cooler air will tend to weaken them.

The primary risk from severe storms will be damaging wind gusts. There is a low risk of some of the stronger storms producing hail, and the tornado risk is low as well.

Severe Weather Team 2 will be watching those carefully. If we do have any tornado warnings, we will bring them to you immediately LIVE on Channel 2.

