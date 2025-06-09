Peach Pass fee freeze program ends soon, closing temporary amnesty option for drivers

ATLANTA — A program giving Georgia drivers extra time to pay toll amounts is ending soon.

The Georgia State Road and Toll Authority said in a recent announcement that their Fee Freeze program ends June 30.

According to state officials, drivers who were on Georgia Express Lanes between Sept. 30, 2024 and May 30 who received a violation notice are able to pay just the toll charges, without a violation fee, but only if you make the payment before the end of June.

The full toll amount listed on the notice must be paid on or before June 30.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

TRENDING STORIES:

Peach Pass will accept the payments by mail or by phone, by calling the Peach Pass Customer Service Center.

Even if paying online or through the mobile app, drivers must still call the Peach Pass office first.

“Fee Freeze payments are not accepted online without prior authorization,” officials said.

While the State Road and Toll Authority is reminding drivers to pay what’s due, the office is also warning against Peach Pass scams.

The Peach Pass program will never send a text message or request payment. Anyone who gets a text message requesting they pay anything is urged to not click any links and delete the messages.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group