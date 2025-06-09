Delta flight from Atlanta diverted to Jacksonville over smoke in cabin

A Delta flight from Atlanta had to be diverted to Jacksonville after the cabin filled with smoke.

Delta Flight 1576 from Atlanta was diverted to Cecil Airport in Jacksonville after the crew declared an emergency onboard.

The plane landed safely, and crews “from Jacksonville International Airport are on the way to assist customers and coordinate carry-on and checked baggage retrieval.”

Delta said there were 200 customers on board, along with two pilots and four flight attendants.

“We apologize to our customers for the experience. Safety comes before everything else at Delta, and our teams will now focus on taking care of our customers and getting them to their destinations,” Delta said in a statement.

