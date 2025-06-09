Giant tree crashes into another, sends it toppling onto Cobb County rental home

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — The severe storms that moved through metro Atlanta over the weekend knocked down several trees.

In Cobb County, one giant tree crashed into another tree, starting a domino effect where the second tree landed on top of a home.

Neighbors who heard it fall says it happened within minutes.

On Monday, Channel 2’s Michael Doudna reported outside the home on Centerview Drive, where the massive amount of damage hasn’t been touched since Saturday night’s storms.

Doudna learned the home belongs to a rental company. A representative said no one was inside the home because it was under renovations.

The rental company said it had someone scheduled to move into the home in two weeks.

All of that will be put on hold for quite some time.

