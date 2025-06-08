Man dies after tree falls on top of car in northeast GA

BANKS COUNTY, Ga. — The Georgia State Patrol has identified a man who was killed in a car wreck over the weekend.

On Saturday, around 6:48 p.m., GSP was called to the area of State Route 51 near Garrison Road in Banks County.

When troopers arrived, they learned that Jason Keith Payne, 56, of Carnesville, was driving a 2000 Nissan Altima. Officials said that while Payne was traveling eastbound, a tree on the south side of State Route 51 fell across the road, hitting the top of the car.

Payne was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to GEMA, the 56-year-old is believed to have been killed when a line of storms moved through metro Atlanta on Saturday, bringing damaging winds and heavy rain.

Gov. Brian Kemp shared his condolences in a post on X.

Join us in praying for the loved ones of a Georgian tragically lost tonight due to the severe storms. As we keep them in our thoughts, we’re also praying for the first responders rushing to help those affected by this strong weather system and the safety of those in its path. — Governor Brian P. Kemp (@GovKemp) June 8, 2025

