38-year-old GA man charged with grooming a minor

JOHNSON COUNTY, Ga. — A Georgia man has been arrested and charged after deputies said he tried to meet a 15-year-old.

Last Tuesday, Steven Swenor, 38, was arrested by Greene County deputies in Greeneville, Tenn., for an outstanding warrant from the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said they began investigating after receiving information about Swenor in February.

Investigators said between November 2024 and December 2024, the 38-year-old sent a 15-year-old messages on Facebook, in an attempt to meet up. Investigators said he also spoke sexually.

According to the sheriff’s office, Swenor admitted to sending the messages to the victim, knowing the victim was 15 years old.

Swenor was arrested and charged with one count of grooming a minor. He remains behind bars at the Johnson County Detention Center.

