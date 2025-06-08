Teen dead, 6 others injured after shooting in Troup County

LAGRANGE, Ga. — An investigation is underway after an overnight shooting in LaGrange.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Around 1 a.m. LaGrange officers were called to reports of gunfire at a home on Seminary Street.

When police arrived, they found seven people with gunshot wounds.

The victims were rushed to WellStar West Georgia Medical Center for treatment.

According to LPD, one of the victims, identified as Javeon Dukes,19, died shortly after arriving at the hospital.

TRENDING STORIES:

While the medical conditions of the other victims vary, police said some have been treated and released, while others continue to receive care.

Investigators are working to learn what led up to the shooting and identify those involved.

Anyone with information is urged to call Det. Randazzo at 706-883-2684. The investigation is ongoing.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group