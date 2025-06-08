Newly renovated park reopens in Cobb County

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — A newly renovated park is officially open in Cobb County.

Channel 2 was there for the ribbon-cutting ceremony on Saturday morning at the new Paces Mill Park in the Chattahoochee River National Recreation Area.

Phase one is now complete, featuring new trails, parking, and other amenities along the river.

Highlights include a newly engineered parking hub and bus drop loop, and rebuilt boardwalks.

Crews will start work on the $9.5 million phase two in the fall of next year and is expected to be completed in Spring of 2027.

