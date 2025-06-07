Rick Ross annual car show draws thousands to Fayetteville

FAYETTE COUNTY, Ga. — Rapper Rick Ross’ annual car show attracted thousands of attendees to his Fayetteville estate on Saturday.

The gates to the estate known as “The Promise Land” opened at 9 a.m.

Channel 2’s Bryan Mims was there and saw that, unlike last year, there were no traffic issues. Officers from multiple agencies kept things moving.

The show hit some bumps in the road in 2022. People parked anywhere they could, tying up traffic and getting neighbors hot under the hood.

Paul King lives across Highway 279 from Ross’ mansion. In the beginning, he said it was a mess. But now, the large presence of police and sheriff’s deputies have made a difference.

“I’m very much in favor of this event. Anything that’s gonna help bring tax revenue to the county and have a positive presence for us in the community,” King said.

The event does create revenue for area businesses. With thousands of people driving in from other states, it fills local hotel rooms.

