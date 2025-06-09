Another risk for strong to severe storms today

Monday will be another day to stay weather aware.

Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Brian Monahan says there is one more risk for strong to severe storms this afternoon and evening.

Monahan says the storms won’t be quite as widespread as they were Saturday.

But the main threat once again will be damaging wind gusts along with the possibility of hail.

Monahan says the risk of a brief tornado is low, but not zero.

What to know for Monday:

Risk of strong/severe storms increases this afternoon and this evening

Damaging wind gusts, hail the main storm threats

An isolated brief tornado is possible

Storms will wind down late tonight or very early tomorrow morning

Drier tomorrow with an isolated storm chance – mainly south of I-20

Storm chances increase again late this week and into the weekend

