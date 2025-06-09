Power restored for thousands after storms, but some still dealing with downed trees

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Power is back on for thousands of customers who were left in the dark after Saturday night’s storms.

But one woman in Cobb County says while she has electricity, she is not able to go to bed with a sense of security.

Denise Dubose lives at Concord Crossing Apartments on Woodsong Way in Smyrna.

She showed Channel 2 Action News a huge tree that was knocked down during the storm and landed right in front of her patio. Dubose says that worries her in the event of an emergency.

“If there was a fire and the only way out was my patio, I can’t get out if my door was blocked,” said Dubose.

Dubose said she called the emergency maintenance line to have it removed, but workers did not show up on Sunday.

Meanwhile, about a mile away in Marietta, neighbors are breathing a sigh of relief.

Power along Longleaf Drive was out for more than 24 hours. One neighbor told Channel 2’s Cory James it was fully restored around 9 p.m.

We reached out to management at Concord Crossing Apartments and did not hear back on Sunday.

