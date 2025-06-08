Stolen vehicle leads to police chase along I-20

HARALSON COUNTY, Ga. — A 28-year-old Texas man was arrested after deputies said he led them on a chase in Haralson County.

On Thursday, Haralson County deputies were alerted about a stolen vehicle coming into the area on Interstate 20 from Cleburne County, Ala.

Deputies said the tag was checked and verified as stolen.

The sheriff’s office said deputies set up at exit 9 and began driving behind the stolen Honda Ridgeline that was speeding. That’s when deputies tried to conduct a traffic stop.

Deputies said the driver, Tristan Ty Griffin, 28, of Katy, Texas, continued to speed away, weaving in and out of traffic, before veering off the road and hitting a tree.

According to HCSO, Griffin then ran across I-20, where he tried to get into a truck but was quickly arrested.

Griffin is charged with reckless driving, theft by receiving stolen property and felony fleeing/attempting to elude police.

He was booked into the Haralson County Jail.

