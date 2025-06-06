Porn shown in high school class in Henry County

HENRY COUNTY, Ga. — Parents were shocked to discover pornography was shown during an online class for high school students. Police have launched an investigation.

“This is serious. Serious. And we need to get to the bottom of it,” parent Yolanda Pressley told Channel 2’s Tom Jones.

Parents were stunned to hear Union Grove High students in a summer school online class received a lesson inappropriate for their young eyes.

“It’s not something that should be in schools. More and more stuff happens like this everyday,” parent Derek Lofton said.

The Henry County School System sent parents a message saying it is working with police to identify the individual who shared an inappropriate video in an online class.

A spokesperson stated that technical information has been provided to the police to assist in the investigation, and the responsible person will be handled accordingly.

“Well they should take it as a serious matter, because it is,” Lofton said.

Lofton said one of his daughters, who attends Union Grove High, informed him and his wife that pornography was shown. He hopes it wasn’t a child who shared it as a prank.

“If it was a child we definitely have to raise them better than that. I don’t know what to say. That’s just a shame,” he said.

Another parent said that pornography was displayed during his son’s virtual math class at Union Grove High.

Pressley, a longtime PTA volunteer, said the inappropriate video can be traumatizing to students. She said the school system needs to get to the bottom of how this happened.

“If someone got into the system we need a solution. How can we prevent that,” she said.

The school system has reminded the school of best practices to prevent unknown or unauthorized users from entering virtual meetings.

