Driver charged in crash that killed South Fulton police captain to appear in court

SOUTH FULTON, Ga. — A woman facing charges for a crash that killed a South Fulton police officer is expected to appear in court Monday.

South Fulton Police Capt. Helio Armando Garcia died in the line of duty on April 15.

Police said he was driving his patrol vehicle along Flat Shoals Road and Connell Road when another driver, identified as Santoria McLean, veered into his lane and hit him head-on.

Officials charged McLean on May 15 and booked her into the Fulton County jail. Before her arrest, she spent a month in the hospital for serious injuries related to the crash.

McLean remains in custody without bond, according to jail records.

Her pre-indictment preliminary hearing is scheduled for 9 a.m. Monday.

