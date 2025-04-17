South Fulton police chief says fallen officer’s wife ‘devastated’ by deadly incident

SOUTH FULTON, Ga. — The driver accused of veering into a police officer’s lane and killing him in a head-on collision isn’t facing any charges yet.

The 31-year-old driver is still in critical condition at Grady Memorial Hospital.

Earlier today on Channel 2 Action News at Noon, we brought you live coverage of South Fulton Police Chief Keith Meadows and other officers holding a briefing to update the public on the investigation into the death of Lt. Helio Garcia.

Meadows said the officers who worked Tuesday night are taking some time off and the City of South Fulton is offering grief counseling to the entire department.

The chief talked about how difficult it was to make the phone call to Garcia’s wife, saying “As you can imagine, she’s devastated.”

Meadows said supporting Garcia’s family will go far beyond the immediate, adding that they will need support for years to come.

“I think about not only his wife but his children as well and what they meant to him. Every time I sat down with Helio he always brought up his children and where they were with accomplishments in life,” Meadows said. “We have a single mother now who still has to raise children and so its important to continue to support that effort.”

The city is also offering resources to the family, certain officials are even helping plan the lieutenant’s funeral.

Channel 2’s Tyisha Fernandes was at the police chief’s briefing before heading to Grady Memorial Hospital, where the suspect is still in critical condition.

Fernandes spoke to the suspect’s family, who live out of state, in Maryland and Virginia.

Right now, the family said they’re praying their loved one makes it out of the hospital alive as well as for Garcia’s family.

In the wake of Garcia’s death, people across Georgia have shared their condolences. Even Gov. Brian Kemp has reached out to Meadows.

