Group of Atlanta students were visiting FSU during campus shooting

ATLANTA — A group of tenth graders from an Atlanta charter school was on Florida State University’s campus when shots were fired on Thursday.

Drew Charter School confirmed to Channel 2 Action News that a group of students were on a college visit when the university activated its Active Shooter lockdown. The students sheltered in place.

The university has since lifted the shelter-in-place order.

Everyone associated with Drew Charter School was accounted for and safe throughout the incident.

The students, staff and chaperones will return to Atlanta on Thursday evening.

"Let us remain Drew strong as we uplift those from our Drew community currently in Florida. We are keeping them at the center of our thoughts at this time. Our hearts also go out to all of those on FSU’s campus impacted by this situation," the school wrote in a statement.

Georgia Tech’s softball team was on the way to Tallahassee for a series against FSU. Officials with Georgia Tech confirmed the team was not on campus when shots were fired.

Multiple people were hospitalized after the shooting. The extent of their injuries is unclear.

Police have not commented on the suspected shooter.

